Warminster, PA – The iconic Mike’s Bar and Grill in Warminster is set to make a comeback with a brand-new name and a revamped atmosphere. Under new ownership, the historical eatery on 544 York Rd. will reopen as Mike’s York Road Tavern, breathing new life into the beloved establishment.

The new owner, coincidentally named Mike, has undertaken significant renovations to enhance the space. The bar has been expanded, providing more room to serve customers, and the banquet rooms have been updated to create a more modern and comfortable setting.

Although the tavern is undergoing transformation, the new owner is committed to preserving the essence of the original Mike’s. Guests can expect to find the timeless favorites such as Steak Bites, Stingers, and Baby Back Ribs on the menu, along with a variety of new dishes including Flatbread and Seafood specials. Entertainment and live music will continue to be a staple at Mike’s York Road Tavern.

The historic significance of the venue is not lost on the new owner or the community. The building, dating back to 1730 and considered one of the oldest in Warminster township, holds a special place in Bucks County’s history. It is even rumored to have a ghost named Penelope haunting its attic.

Matthew Penge, president of the Warminster Historical Society, expressed his satisfaction with the renovations, stating, “Looks great. Happy to see it’s back to its historical roots.” With the return of several original staff members and an experienced restaurant management team, Mike’s York Road Tavern is poised to provide exceptional service and a memorable dining experience.

While no specific opening date has been announced, the tavern is already taking steps to prepare. They are currently seeking line cooks, bussers, runners, and hostesses to join their team. Interested individuals can find more information on the tavern’s website or by emailing [imèl pwoteje].

As the eagerly awaited reopening approaches, the community eagerly anticipates the revival of this historic establishment. Mike’s York Road Tavern is ready to welcome diners back with open arms, offering a blend of familiar tastes and new experiences in a refreshed and inviting ambiance.

Li plis nan Istwa Entènèt la: Mike's York Road Tavern Anba Nouvo Pwopriyetè, Mete Relouvri ak Yon Nouvo Look