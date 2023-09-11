Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Nouvèl

Yon laboratwa fizik byomedikal resevwa sibvansyon pou tretman ki baze sou lazè pou kansè nan òvèj

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
A lab at Northeastern University has been awarded a $2.7 million grant to develop a new treatment for ovarian cancer. The treatment will use lasers to identify and target chemo-resistant cancer cells while boosting the patient’s immune system. The research project, called “Fractionated photoimmunotherapy to harness low-dose immunostimulation in ovarian cancer,” is a collaboration between Northeastern University, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers among women, and is often diagnosed in late stages. Current treatment options for advanced-stage ovarian cancer involve surgery to remove tumors, followed by high-dose-intensity chemotherapy. However, these treatments often reach their limits due to drug-resistance and dose-limiting toxicity. There is a need for more effective treatment approaches that can also engage the patient’s immune system to fight cancer.

The laser-based treatment, known as photodynamic therapy or photoimmunotherapy, has already been tested in pilot clinical trials and has shown promise. By using specific antibodies that target cancer cells and carrying photoactive molecules, the treatment can activate reactive species in a localized area, causing damage to chemo-resistant cancer cells. The advantage of this treatment is that it also primes the immune system for follow-up immunotherapy, potentially sparing “good” immune cells and removing “bad” tumor cells that inhibit the immune system.

In addition to the treatment, the lab is also working on developing a miniature microscope that can be inserted into the body to assess tumors using light. The microscope will use short pulses of light transmitted through an optical fiber for imaging. Currently, such devices are large and expensive, but the lab aims to create a lightweight, portable laser device that will cost around $10,000.

The research is highly interdisciplinary, involving mathematics, physics, photophysics, quantum physics, biophysics, biochemistry, and tumor immunology. Northeastern University will conduct the experimental work for the treatment, while the Enderling lab will use mathematical oncology to project how a tumor will respond to the treatment. Computational modeling will also be used to simulate various conditions that cannot be tested experimentally.

This research shows promising potential for developing a laser-based treatment that can specifically target chemo-resistant ovarian cancer cells and stimulate the patient’s immune system to fight back. The development of a miniature microscope will also provide valuable insights into tumor cells and guide further experiments and treatments.

– Nòdès Global News
– Sosyete Ameriken Kansè

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Nouvèl

