Sony’s renowned game developer, Naughty Dog, made headlines last week when it announced the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, a multiplayer game set in the popular Last of Us universe. While fans were anticipating its release, the studio revealed that its focus has shifted towards single-player narrative games, which have defined Naughty Dog’s legacy.

The decision to cancel The Last of Us Online was driven by the realization that supporting such a game with post-launch content would require a significant investment of resources over an extended period. This would have negatively impacted the development of future single-player titles, prompting Naughty Dog to reassess its priorities.

Naughty Dog is now doubling down on its commitment to single-player experiences and has confirmed that it is working on more than one major single-player game. This strategic shift aligns with Sony’s broader pushback of its live service ambitions, as the company recently revised its plan to release 12 live service games by March 2026 down to six.

The cancellation of The Last of Us Online was not entirely unexpected. In May, the game faced a delay following reports of Sony re-evaluating its direction. Furthermore, Kotaku’s report in October indicated that the game was essentially put on hold. These signs of trouble hinted at the eventual decision to abandon the project.

While fans may be disappointed by the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, they can still look forward to The Last of Us Part II Remastered, set for release on January 19th, 2024. Additionally, the highly acclaimed HBO show based on the franchise will be returning for its second season in 2025.

As Naughty Dog carves its path forward, it remains committed to delivering engaging single-player narratives, ensuring that fans can continue to experience the immersive storytelling that the studio is renowned for.