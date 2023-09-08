Lavi vil la

Nouvo Trailer Mortal Kombat Devwale Po Jean-Claude Van Damme

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Netherrealm Studios has released a new trailer today showcasing the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1. The trailer features Van Damme fighting various characters, including Johnny Cage, and highlights the alternative skin available for the Mortal Kombat veteran. This special skin can only be unlocked by purchasing the Premium/Kollector’s editions of the game.

The Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1 is a nod to the actor’s connection to the franchise. The character of Johnny Cage in the game has long been inspired by Van Damme, with one of Cage’s signature moves being a split-legged groin punch, reminiscent of a move performed by Van Damme in the film Bloodsport.

In fact, the developers at Midway Games, the original creators of the Mortal Kombat series, had attempted to secure the license to use Van Damme’s likeness in the first Mortal Kombat game. However, this opportunity did not materialize at the time.

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon revealed how the team had made multiple attempts to collaborate with Van Damme in the past, but were unsuccessful. “This time, we hit the lottery, and we got him,” Boon said. “And we actually have his voice, and he’s going to be the Johnny Cage character.”

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 19. In addition to the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin, the game will also feature the return of series veteran Nitara, who is voiced by actress Megan Fox.

