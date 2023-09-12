Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Nouvèl

Rezime:

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Rezime:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Definisyon:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

Sous:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Gabriel Botha

sou Post

Nouvèl

Revizyon nan Wordle: Analize devinèt Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nouvèl

Ansyen Bakteri premye ki te kolonize peyi sa gen plis pase 407 milyon ane

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nouvèl

Yon konparezon nan Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ak Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Espektakilè syèl kap vini yo pou gade deyò nan mwa septanm nan

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Hubble kaptire galaksi ki fè kolizyon nan Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

NASA dekouvri siy posib nan lavi sou planèt byen lwen

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Teleskòp Wide-Field Lachin nan kaptire imaj sansasyonèl nan Galaksi Andromeda

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè