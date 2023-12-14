Multiple laptop manufacturers including Lenovo, MSI, Acer, and Asus are launching new laptops equipped with Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors. These new processors, part of Intel’s Meteor Lake lineup, promise improved power efficiency and performance due to a new setup that splits tasks across different chiplets.

Intel’s Core Ultra 7 165H chip, one of the highlighted processors, offers an 11% improvement in multi-threading performance compared to competing laptop processors. It also consumes 25% less power than the previous Intel Core i7-1370P and has up to 79% lower power consumption than AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U chip.

All of Intel’s new CPUs will also come with a neural processing unit (NPU), enabling low-power AI acceleration and off-loading of CPU/GPU tasks. The integration of the NPU is expected to enhance the efficiency of running AI models compared to Intel’s previous generation of chips.

While the flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 16 cores and 22 threads won’t be available until 2024, other chips from the Meteor Lake lineup are launching soon. MSI is introducing the Prestige 16 AI Studio and Prestige 13 AI Evo laptops, while Asus is updating its Zenbook 14 OLED laptop. Lenovo is releasing the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i models. Acer is also joining the Core Ultra bandwagon with the Swift Go 14 and Predator Triton Neo 16 laptops.

These new laptops offer a range of configurations and price points to suit different needs. Prices for the laptops start at $999.99 for the Swift Go 14 and can go up to $2,989 for certain configurations of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

While the current lineup of laptops powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors is impressive, customers may want to wait until 2024 for the release of the Core Ultra 9 processor for top-of-the-line performance.