Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Nouvèl

A Woman’s Experience Living with a Dolphin in an Underwater House

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
A Woman’s Experience Living with a Dolphin in an Underwater House

Margaret Howe Lovatt spent 10 weeks living in an underwater house with a dolphin named Peter as part of a NASA-funded experiment in the 1960s. The goal of the project was to teach dolphins to understand and potentially mimic human speech, with hopes of understanding how humans could communicate with extraterrestrial beings. The experiment took place in a specially created complex called “The Dolphin House,” where Margaret and Peter lived together.

During their time together, Margaret faced a major problem when Peter started developing intense sexual urges towards her. She described how he would show great interest in her anatomy and would rub himself on her knee, foot, and hand. This put Margaret in a difficult position, as she had to figure out how to handle Peter’s desires. Eventually, she made the reluctant decision to manually satisfy his urges.

Margaret insisted that this act was not sexual on her part but rather a way to maintain the bond with Peter and avoid constant interruptions. She believed that it brought them closer together and allowed her to continue getting to know him. However, when the experiment’s funding ran out, Margaret and Peter were separated, leading to Peter’s apparent act of “suicide.” He stopped breathing, sank to the bottom of his tank, and died.

Scientists are divided on whether dolphins have the mental capacity to engage in “suicide” in the human sense of the word. However, they acknowledge that distressed animals may exhibit self-destructive behaviors. Margaret’s account of her time with Peter raises questions about the ethical implications of conducting such experiments and the impact they can have on the emotional well-being of animals.

While this experiment may have been unique and groundbreaking in its time, it serves as a reminder of the importance of considering the welfare of animals in scientific research and the potential consequences of our actions.

Sous:
– Original article: [Add source]
– Ecologists Online: [Add source]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Nouvèl

Revizyon nan Wordle: Analize devinèt Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nouvèl

Ansyen Bakteri premye ki te kolonize peyi sa gen plis pase 407 milyon ane

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nouvèl

Yon konparezon nan Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ak Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Enpòtans Jesyon Cookie pou Konfidansyalite Itilizatè yo

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Nouvo etid revele lyen ki genyen ant aprantisaj vokal ak kapasite pou rezoud pwoblèm nan zwazo

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Yon Dekouvèt Potansyèl nan Sistèm Avètisman Bonè Tranblemanntè

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Amelyore sante nan poumon nan ti bebe ki twò bonè: yon etap nan direksyon pou yon avni ki an sante

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè