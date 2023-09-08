Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Nouvèl

Hamilton vini nan Wales: Jwenn tikè ou kounye a!

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Hamilton vini nan Wales: Jwenn tikè ou kounye a!

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

Sous:
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Nouvèl

Duolingo pou lanse leson mizik sou aplikasyon mobil li a

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Nouvèl

Evolisyon Telekominikasyon yo: Ki jan rezo pwochen jenerasyon mondyal yo ap fòme endistri a

Sep 10, 2023
Nouvèl

Soti nan Aerospace rive telekominikasyon: Ekspansyon Mondyal la nan aplikasyon pou jiroskop fib optik

Sep 10, 2023

Ou rate

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Chante-a-long pou granmoun aje nan Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè