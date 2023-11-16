Wòl Kerguelen Mantle Plume a nan kraze nan pati lès Gondwana: yon pèspektiv fre

entwodiksyon

The breakup of ancient supercontinent Gondwana has long fascinated scientists, and one of the debated factors in this process is the role of the Kerguelen mantle plume. The Kerguelen mantle plume is a long-lived source of volcanic activity that has been linked to the formation of large igneous provinces (LIPs). These LIPs have significant impacts on Earth’s climate, environment, and life evolution. The connection between the Kerguelen mantle plume and the breakup of eastern Gondwana is a subject of ongoing research, with differing views among scientists.

Fresh Insights

A recent study using new zircon SHRIMP U–Pb dating techniques has shed new light on the timing of volcanic activity associated with the Kerguelen mantle plume. The study focused on the Zhela Formation volcanic rocks in the Tethyan Himalaya and found that they formed during the Late Jurassic-Early Cretaceous, not the previously believed Middle Jurassic. This finding suggests that the volcanism attributed to the Kerguelen mantle plume in the Tethyan Himalaya occurred between approximately 147 million years ago (Ma) to 124 Ma, with two prominent peaks at around 141 Ma and 133 Ma.

The volume of the Comei-Bunbury igneous rocks, which are associated with the Kerguelen mantle plume, was calculated to be approximately 114,250 km3. This volume is compatible with the size of large igneous provinces and supports the idea of typical mantle plume models. These findings, combined with geochemical and paleomagnetic data, provide strong evidence that the Kerguelen mantle plume played a significant role in the breakup of eastern Gondwana.

Pèspektif fre

While there have been differing opinions regarding the origin of igneous rocks in different regions of eastern Gondwana, this study provides compelling evidence for the involvement of the Kerguelen mantle plume. The Comei-Bunbury LIP, previously considered too small to be attributed to a mantle plume, now fits within the expected size range. The study also addresses the concern of distance between the Bunbury Basalt and the Kerguelen mantle plume by highlighting the extensive dispersal of igneous rocks due to plate movements.

These new insights into the relationship between the Kerguelen mantle plume and the breakup of eastern Gondwana contribute to our understanding of the dynamic processes involved in the geological history of our planet. Further research and interdisciplinary approaches will continue to enhance our knowledge of Earth’s past and its profound impact on the present and future.

Kèk kesyon ak tout repons

Q: What is a mantle plume?

A: A mantle plume is an upwelling of abnormally hot rock within the Earth’s mantle.

Q: What is a large igneous province (LIP)?

A: A large igneous province is a region where vast amounts of volcanic rock have been emplaced over relatively short geological time frames.

K: Ki sa ki Gondwana?

A: Gondwana is an ancient supercontinent that existed from the Late Neoproterozoic to the Middle Jurassic.

Sous:

