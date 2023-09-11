Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Nouvèl

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!

Publisher Aniplex has announced a new board game-style game titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! for the Nintendo Switch. Set to release in 2024, this game is based on the hugely popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer. However, at present, it will only be available in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! follows the franchise’s first video game adaptation, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, which launched in 2021 and came to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. While details about Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! are currently limited, the announcement trailer and the official Demon Slayer website offer glimpses of what players can expect.

Unlike the previous fighting game adaptation, Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! appears to be more focused on a board game-like experience, potentially drawing inspiration from the popular Mario Party series. Although specific gameplay mechanics have not been revealed, fans of Demon Slayer can anticipate an immersive and engaging experience similar to the well-received fighting game.

While a western release has not been confirmed, there is hope that fans outside of Japan will also get the opportunity to enjoy Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!. Demon Slayer enthusiasts alike can share their excitement and anticipation for the game in the comments.

Sous:
– [Tit sous]
– [Tit sous]

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Nouvèl

Revizyon nan Wordle: Analize devinèt Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nouvèl

Ansyen Bakteri premye ki te kolonize peyi sa gen plis pase 407 milyon ane

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nouvèl

Yon konparezon nan Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ak Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Espektakilè syèl kap vini yo pou gade deyò nan mwa septanm nan

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Hubble kaptire galaksi ki fè kolizyon nan Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

NASA dekouvri siy posib nan lavi sou planèt byen lwen

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Teleskòp Wide-Field Lachin nan kaptire imaj sansasyonèl nan Galaksi Andromeda

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè