Summary: The Cook County Treasurer, Maria Pappas, is urging property owners to settle their outstanding taxes before their properties are included in the annual tax sale list. The sale, scheduled for Jan. 9-12, 2022, involves the purchase of delinquent tax debt by investors but does not involve the sale of actual properties. With over $236 million in taxes still owed for 2022, property owners are being warned to pay up to avoid potential liens against their properties.

According to Pappas, there are currently 52,401 properties in Cook County with outstanding tax liabilities totaling over $236 million. Of these, nearly 30,000 owe more than $1,000, while 22,884 owe less than $1,000. The unpaid taxes include those for 15,944 properties in Chicago and 6,940 parcels in suburban Cook County.

To help property owners stay informed, Pappas’ office is taking various measures. Certified notices are being mailed to alert property owners that their unpaid taxes may be offered for sale, potentially resulting in a lien against their properties. Additionally, the treasurer’s office will publish lists of properties with delinquent taxes in local newspapers.

To check if your property is on the annual tax sale list, you can visit the website cookcountytreasurer.com. Pappas advises property owners not to delay and settle their outstanding taxes to avoid potential complications and ensure the security of their properties.

Remember, paying your taxes on time is not only a legal obligation but also a crucial step in maintaining your ownership rights. Take action today to avoid the risk of losing your property.

Li plis nan Istwa Entènèt la: Pa riske pèdi pwopriyete w la: peye taks ou kounye a!