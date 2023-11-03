New Article Title: Kumail Nanjiani’s Vintage Watch Collection Showcases His Unique Style

Kumail Nanjiani, known for his comedic genius, surprised the audience during his recent stand-up performance at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena. While delivering his witty jokes, Nanjiani flaunted his impeccable taste in watches by wearing a vintage Rolex GMT Master “Root Beer” timepiece.

The Rolex GMT Master ref. 16753, produced in the early 1980s, captures the essence of its predecessor, the iconic ref. 1675 from the ’70s. With a 40mm stainless steel case, yellow gold crown, and bezel ring, this two-tone watch exudes a timeless charm. The dial showcases protruding hour markers, Rolex’s signature Mercedes hands, and a Cyclops date window at 3 o’clock. What makes this timepiece truly stand out is its distinct brown and gold split-colored bezel insert, earning it the nickname “Root Beer.” Completing the vintage look is a stainless steel bracelet with gold center links.

An upgraded caliber 3075 automatic movement powers the GMT Master 16753. Functioning at a higher frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour and offering a water resistance of up to 100 meters, this watch surpasses its predecessors in terms of performance. Additionally, it features a quick-set date function, allowing for independent adjustment of the date display.

This particular era of Rolex GMT Masters, fondly referred to as “Eye of the Tiger,” resembles the semi-precious stone and has also earned the moniker “Clint Eastwood Rolex.” The legendary actor and watch enthusiast, Clint Eastwood, frequently sported this timepiece on and off the silver screen, spotlighting it in films such as Firefox and Tightrope.

While the discontinued 16753 model is no longer available from Rolex, you can still acquire a pre-owned version from Bob’s Watches for $12,495. Each piece possesses a vintage charm and is stamped with the model number “16750” inside the caseback, affirming its Swiss manufacturing heritage. To complete the Nanjiani look, you can find the blue knit polo he wore from Todd Snyder for $169.

