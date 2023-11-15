Scientists Discover Sand Clouds on Distant Gas Giant

A planet located approximately 212 light-years away from Earth has been found to have clouds made of sand, according to a recent report published in the journal Nature. The planet, known as WASP-107b, is a gas giant that is often described as being surprisingly “puffy” due to its light density. Astronomers previously speculated that clouds made of various substances, including rock or metal, could form on planets outside of our solar system. However, this is the first confirmed observation of such clouds.

The discovery was made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is equipped with advanced technology that allows scientists to gather data on the composition of atmospheres on distant planets. By analyzing the starlight that passes through the atmosphere of WASP-107b, researchers were able to identify the presence of sand clouds. These clouds are believed to behave similarly to water on Earth, with sand particles falling like rain towards the planet’s interior and then evaporating to form clouds once again.

Laura Kreidberg, an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy and an expert on distant planetary atmospheres, commented on the significance of the discovery. She emphasized that while scientists had long speculated about the existence of clouds composed of substances other than water, this observation provides concrete evidence for their existence.

The findings also challenged some initial assumptions about the planet. For instance, scientists had expected to find high levels of methane in the planet’s atmosphere, but instead, they detected sulfur dioxide. The chemical composition of the clouds, which includes silicate material behaving like water does on Earth, added another layer of surprise to the researchers’ findings.

Further research is needed to better understand the formation and behavior of sand clouds on gas giants like WASP-107b. Scientists believe that studying these unusual cloud formations can provide valuable insights into the atmospheres of distant planets and the diverse range of conditions that can exist beyond our solar system.

Kèk kesyon ak tout repons

What is WASP-107b?

WASP-107b is a gas giant planet located approximately 212 light-years away from Earth. It is known for its low density, making it similar in size to Jupiter but significantly lighter.

How were sand clouds discovered on WASP-107b?

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was used to analyze the starlight passing through the atmosphere of WASP-107b. By studying the changes in the starlight, scientists were able to identify the presence of clouds composed of tiny bits of sand.

How do sand clouds on WASP-107b behave?

Sand particles in the clouds on WASP-107b are believed to fall towards the planet’s hotter interior, similar to how water falls as rain on Earth. The particles then evaporate back up into the atmosphere, forming clouds once again.

What other surprises were discovered about the atmosphere of WASP-107b?

Contrary to initial expectations, scientists did not detect high levels of methane in the planet’s atmosphere. Instead, they found evidence of sulfur dioxide, which was unexpected given the planet’s lower temperatures. Additionally, the composition of the clouds included silicate material behaving like water does on Earth.