Epic Games akize Google nan pratik predatè nan jijman antitrust

Nan yon jijman antitrust ki sot pase, CEO Epic Games Tim Sweeney te akize jeyan teknoloji Google pou anplwaye taktik ki genyen lonbraj pou kenbe sistèm peman predatè li yo. Sweeney te temwaye pou plis pase de zè de tan, mete aksan sou wòl Google nan toufe konpetisyon nan mache a app android. Jijman sa a se youn nan de ka antitrust ke Google ap fè fas kounye a, ki reprezante yon menas enpòtan pou $1.7 billions anpi teknoloji li yo.
Pandan ke Google CEO Sundar Pichai te defann pratik konpayi li a nan kouri Play Store la, Sweeney pentire yon foto diferan. Li te dekri Google kòm yon monopolis manipilatif ki te eseye dekouraje Epic Games soti nan konpetisyon kont yo atravè divès ankourajman finansye. Sweeney rejte òf sa yo, finalman mennen Epic Games lage jwèt popilè li yo, Fortnite, sou pwòp sit entènèt li.
Sepandan, distribye Fortnite poukont li te pwouve difisil akòz obstak Google ak itilizasyon ekran avètisman ki dekouraje jwè yo telechaje jwèt la. Sweeney te mete aksan sou aksyon Google yo te anpeche siksè yo epi dekri yo kòm yon advèsè tèrib.
Malgre obstak yo, Epic Games te lage Fortnite sou Play Store an 2020 pandan y ap mete ann aplikasyon yon plan kache ki rele "Project Liberty". Plan sa a te enplike entwodwi yon opsyon peman altène nan app a, ki te bloke tou de Google ak Apple san pèdi tan. Kòm repons, Epic Games te depoze yon pwosè antimonopòl, e yo te mete yo kòm yon batay pou konpetisyon jis nan endistri jwèt la.
Jijman sa a enpòtan anpil non sèlman pou Epic Games men pou tout devlopè jwèt yo, paske rezilta a pral detèmine limit pratik monopolistik Google nan mache app Android la. Li soulve kesyon sou jistis nan pousantaj komisyon enpoze pa jeyan teknoloji, mete aksan sou bezwen an pou ogmante konpetisyon ak transparans.
Kesyon yo mande anpil
1. Ki sa ki jijman antitrust ant Epic Games ak Google sou?
Jijman an vire toutotou reklamasyon Epic Games ke Google angaje nan pratik predatè pou pwoteje sistèm peman li yo epi anpeche konpetisyon nan mache app Android la.
2. Ki jan Google te swadizan anpeche Epic Games?
Dapre temwayaj Tim Sweeney a, Google te itilize plizyè taktik, tankou ankourajman finansye ak ekran avètisman, pou dekouraje jwè yo telechaje Fortnite deyò Play Store la.
3. Kisa "Pwojè Libète" ye?
"Pwojè Liberty" refere a plan kache Epic Games pou prezante yon opsyon peman altène nan Fortnite, kontoune frè komisyon Google ak Apple enpoze.
4. Kijan jijman sa a afekte endistri jwèt la?
Rezilta jijman sa a pral gen enplikasyon enpòtan pou tout devlopè jwèt yo, paske li pral detèmine limit pratik monopolistik Google yo epi ankouraje konpetisyon san patipri nan mache app Android la.