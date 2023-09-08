Lavi vil la

Robot “Sensiworm” Revolutionizes Airliner Engine Inspections

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
A new robot called “Sensiworm” is set to transform the way airliner jet engines are inspected. Developed by a team of engineers from GE Aerospace Research, Binghamton University, and UES, Inc., Sensiworm is a bio-inspired soft-robotic device that moves like an inchworm.

Currently, inaccessible parts of jet engines are inspected using borescopes, which are long flexible tubes with a camera at one end. However, these devices often droop down due to the force of gravity and can be challenging to maneuver deep into the engine.

Sensiworm addresses these limitations by utilizing a push-pull locomotion style facilitated by vacuum cups on its underside. When deployed into the turbine inlet or exhaust port of an engine, the robot can navigate through the engine and transmit live video from a forward-facing camera. The camera is equipped with a spotlight to assist in imaging cracks, corrosion, or other issues.

What sets Sensiworm apart is its additional sensing capabilities. The existing prototype features sensors that can detect gas leaks and measure the thickness of thermal barrier coatings on engine parts. Future versions of the robot are expected to have even more sensing capabilities.

The ultimate goal is for Sensiworm to be completely self-contained and untethered, with its own power supply, microprocessor, and electronics. This would enable the robot to perform remote-control repairs in addition to inspections.

The development of Sensiworm could significantly enhance the efficiency and thoroughness of airliner engine inspections. With its soft and compliant design, the robot can inspect every inch of a jet engine, providing real-time data and video footage of the engine’s condition.

By introducing robots like Sensiworm, service operators will have multiple additional sets of eyes and ears to perform on-wing inspections, ensuring the safety and smooth operation of airliners.

Source: General Electric

