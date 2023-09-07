Lavi vil la

Apple Stocks Decline as China Expands Ban on iPhones to State-Owned Firms

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Apple’s stock saw a 3.6% drop following reports from the Wall Street Journal that China is expanding its ban on iPhones to include state-owned firms and government agencies. This news has caused further decline in the company’s stock, which is down an additional 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday.

The Chinese government has ordered officials at central government agencies to refrain from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work, as well as prohibiting them from bringing such devices into the office. Reports suggest that these instructions were communicated to staff through workplace chat groups and meetings.

If the iPhone ban is expanded in China, it could have significant implications for foreign brands operating in the country, with Apple being one of the most affected. China is a crucial market for Apple, accounting for approximately 19% of its overall revenue.

Analysts at Bank of America estimate that a potential ban could result in a headwind of 5 to 10 million iPhone units for Apple. Furthermore, if iPhones are banned from official workplaces, the impact could be even greater given the high number of Chinese consumers who own and carry multiple phones.

In addition to the government ban, Apple faces competition from its China rival Huawei, which recently introduced a new smartphone capable of ultrafast data connectivity. Analysts believe that the combination of the government ban and Huawei’s new phone could drive more Android users to switch to Huawei or iPhone users to return to Huawei, potentially resulting in a loss of 10 million iPhone shipments for Apple in 2024.

The potential ban’s timing is notable as it coincides with the launch of Huawei’s new high-end smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. BofA analysts find this timing “interesting” and speculate that it may have an impact on Apple’s iPhone sales in China.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bank of America, Oppenheimer.

