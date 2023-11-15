New Gameplay Feature Revealed in Escape from Tarkov: Vaulting

Players of the multiplayer FPS game Escape from Tarkov have been eagerly awaiting the addition of a new gameplay feature, and it seems their prayers have been answered. After six years since its alpha testing phase, developer Battlestate Games has unveiled vaulting as a new traversal method for players to clamber over obstacles in the game.

Vaulting, as defined in video games, is the act of quickly maneuvering over low-lying barriers such as fences, tables, and gates. It not only allows players to navigate cluttered areas efficiently but also adds a visually appealing element to the gameplay. Although vaulting is a common feature in many games, it was absent in Tarkov—until now.

During a recent livestream, Battlestate Games showcased gameplay clips demonstrating the new vaulting move in action. Although no specific release date has been provided, the feature appears to be well in progress, and its inclusion has generated considerable excitement within the community.

“This is HUGE,” exclaimed Dmitri Ogorodnikov, Battlestate’s head of public relations, in a tweet, expressing his enthusiasm for the addition. While some initial skepticism was met with doubts about the significance of the new feature, these concerns were quickly overshadowed by the fervor exhibited by players.

Not only has Battlestate’s tweet about vaulting garnered over 5,000 likes, surpassing the engagement of any other tweet from the livestream, but players on Reddit have also expressed genuine enthusiasm. While there are criticisms and sarcastic remarks, the overall response has been positive and enthusiastic, with players eagerly awaiting the smoother navigation that vaulting will bring to the game.

One player on Reddit, kentrak, shared their excitement, stating, “Not gonna lie, this is one of the things I’ve been looking forward to most on the roadmap, even if it’s relatively simplistic seeming. It just makes things feel so much smoother when it works.” Others have suggested potential improvements, such as adjusting jump height and incorporating weight mechanics.

As an outsider to the Tarkov community, it is refreshing to witness the genuine engagement and anticipation surrounding the introduction of vaulting. While I may not fully comprehend its magnitude, it is evident that this new gameplay feature holds great significance and excitement for Escape from Tarkov players.

Kesyon yo mande anpil

1. What is vaulting in video games?

Vaulting is a traversal mechanic in video games that allows players to quickly climb or leap over low-lying obstacles, such as fences, tables, or gates. It enables smoother navigation and maintains forward momentum in cluttered areas.

2. When will the vaulting feature be available in Escape from Tarkov?

The release date for the vaulting feature in Escape from Tarkov has not been announced yet. However, based on gameplay footage showcased by Battlestate Games, the feature appears to be well underway in development.

3. How are players reacting to the addition of vaulting in the game?

Players have exhibited genuine excitement and enthusiasm for the introduction of vaulting in Escape from Tarkov. While some criticisms and sarcasm exist, the overall response has been positive, with players eagerly anticipating the smoother navigation and enhanced gameplay it will bring.