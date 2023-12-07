Multiple Restaurants in Central Florida Closed Due to Health Violations

According to recent data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, three restaurants in Central Florida were shut down in the week of November 26 to December 2 due to severe health violations. The closures highlight the importance of regular inspections to ensure the safety and hygiene of food establishments.

One of the affected restaurants was Marmalade, located at 1256 Rockledge Blvd. in Rockledge. Inspectors discovered a staggering 254 violations during their inspection, with four of them categorized as high priority. These violations ranged from using unsanitary equipment to prepare food to improper storage of raw food near ready-to-eat items. Additionally, rodent activity was observed, and certain food items were not held at the appropriate temperatures. Although subsequent inspections showed improvement, the restaurant is still awaiting a follow-up inspection before it can reopen.

Another restaurant, Apollo Diner on West Hibiscus Blvd. in Melbourne, also faced closure due to health violations. Inspectors found 16 violations, three of which were high priority. These included rodent activity, improper handling of soiled dishes by servers, and inadequate separation of raw foods based on their cooking temperatures. Despite meeting inspection standards in a subsequent visit, the restaurant had to address a repeat violation of a server handling plated food without washing their hands.

In Seminole, Miyako Sushi at 2871 Clayton Crossing Way #1087 in Oviedo was closed after inspectors identified 14 violations, four of which were high priority. These violations included improper separation of raw food, evidence of roach activity, and sanitizer concentration exceeding the permitted level. Although the restaurant eventually met inspection standards, it faced stricter monitoring due to the severity of the violations.

These closures serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining proper health and safety standards in food establishments. The health department teams diligently work to ensure compliance, and warnings and follow-up inspections are crucial tools to rectify any issues promptly. It is imperative for restaurant owners and staff to prioritize cleanliness and adhere to all regulations to safeguard public health.

