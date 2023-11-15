FAQ: When is the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

As we eagerly await the upcoming 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, it’s important to mark your calendars for Sunday, November 19. The race is scheduled to take place at 1:00am ET, promising an adrenaline-packed spectacle around the iconic streets of ‘Sin City’.

To make the most of the Grand Prix weekend, Formula 1 enthusiasts can also tune in to numerous practice sessions and qualifying rounds. On Thursday and Friday (local time), there will be two free practice sessions, followed by another practice session on Friday at midnight before the qualifying rounds. However, viewers in the Eastern Time zone should take note of the time difference, as the night-race schedule adds another layer of complexity.

For those wondering which TV channel will broadcast the F1 races in the USA, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will be your go-to options this year. They will be showing all Formula 1 races live on television. Additionally, you can also stream the races live or on-demand through ESPN’s digital platform.

To help you plan your weekend and ensure you catch every thrilling moment, here is the ESPN TV schedule for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP:

Jedi 16 novanm:

– Opening ceremony: 12:30am ET on ESPN2

– Practice 1: 11:25pm ET on ESPN2

Vandredi 17 novanm:

– Practice 2: 2:55am ET on ESPN

– F1 Show: 4:15am ET on ESPN3

– Practice 3: 11:25pm ET on ESPNU

Samdi 18 novanm:

– Qualifying: 2:55am ET on ESPN

– Ted’s Qualifying Notebook: 5:00am ET on ESPN3

Sunday, November 19:

– Race: 12:55am ET on ESPN

– Checkered Flag: 3:00am ET on ESPN3

– Ted’s Notebook: 4:00am ET on ESPN3

So, mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready for an exhilarating F1 weekend in Las Vegas. Don’t miss out on the action-packed races and the fierce competition among the world’s finest drivers. It’s going to be a legendary event that will leave fans on the edge of their seats!

Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell 011 Ford

FAQ: What took place in the last Grand Prix held in Las Vegas?

The last Grand Prix held in Las Vegas was the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, which served as the final round of the season. In that race, Michele Alboreto secured victory, piloting a Tyrrell-Ford. Following behind in second and third place were John Watson, representing McLaren, and Eddie Cheever, driving for Ligier.

It is worth noting that Keke Rosberg, racing for Williams, finished in fifth place during the race, but his performance throughout the season secured him the championship title. Alain Prost, who clinched pole position, unfortunately slipped down to fourth place in his Renault after leading the pack. On the other hand, Mario Andretti, the 1978 world champion, had a disappointing final Formula 1 start as his Ferrari’s rear suspension broke, ending his race prematurely.

The 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix was a memorable event, showcasing both triumphs and disappointments on the challenging Las Vegas circuit.