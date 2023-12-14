Retrete yo jwenn soulajman nan eta ki pa gen Taks sou Sekirite Sosyal oswa Revni pou pran retrèt

Rezime:

A recent survey by BlackRock, Inc. reveals that only 56% of workplace savers in 2023 believe they are on track with their retirement savings, leading to a growing number of workers planning to delay retirement. The volatility of the market and lack of retirement income have eroded confidence in financial security. To diversify risk and ensure stability, experts recommend a well-balanced investment strategy that includes fixed-income investments like bonds. CNN suggests that shorter bonds may be a safer option for investors.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans depend on social security benefits as a primary source of income during retirement. However, the average benefit of $1,781.63 falls far below the estimated monthly spending of retirees, resulting in many living below the poverty line. In light of this, experts advise retirees to consider relocating to states that do not tax social security or retirement income in order to maximize their benefits.

According to The Charles Schwab Corporation, tax liability greatly depends on where one resides. Fortunately, there are several states in the US with no income tax that retirees can consider. These states not only provide tax relief but also offer a lower cost of living, making them financially attractive for retirement.

The following article presents a list of 15 states that do not tax social security or retirement income and provides additional information such as tax-friendliness, cost of living index, and climate preferences. Alaska, for instance, is known for its tax-friendly environment, absence of sales or estate taxes, and stunning natural landscapes. Making the decision to relocate to a tax-free state can improve retirees’ financial security and enhance their quality of life during retirement.