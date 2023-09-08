Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Spotify lanse gratis Audiobook esè pou abonnés

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Spotify lanse gratis Audiobook esè pou abonnés

Spotify is reportedly planning on introducing a pilot program that will offer a free audiobook trial for its subscribers. Users can expect up to 20 hours of listening, which equates to approximately two audiobooks, per month. The program will include titles from major US publishers.

In the past, Spotify offered audiobooks through a pay-per-download model after acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. However, the process required users to purchase the audiobooks via a web browser to avoid Apple’s 30% commission for in-app purchases. The pilot program, on the other hand, will allow users to download books directly within the Spotify app.

The initial rollout of the program will be limited to English-speaking countries, with a broad range of available titles. It remains unclear how Spotify plans to compensate publishers, but it is speculated that they may receive payment based on users’ listening duration.

This initiative by Spotify is aimed at expanding its services beyond music streaming and generating additional revenue streams, similar to its entry into the podcast market. It also presents a challenge to Audible, currently dominating the audiobook market with a 63.4% share and approximately $1.8 billion in sales in 2022.

Furthermore, this move comes as Spotify seeks to enhance the value of its subscriptions following a recent price increase. In addition to the audiobook pilot program, the company has begun testing placing in-app lyrics behind a Premium paywall.

Sous: Wall Street Journal la

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Teknoloji

MacBook Air M2: Yon Laptop pafè pou chak jou

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ou rate

Teknoloji

MacBook Air M2: Yon Laptop pafè pou chak jou

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Wòl Secure Web Gateway nan pwoteje trafik entènèt

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Astwonòm yo dekouvri pè twou nwa sipèmasif nan galaksi ki pi klere

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

HyperX lanse nouvo ekoutè Gaming san fil Cloud III

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè