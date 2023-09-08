Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Spokane Transit Authority mete ann aplikasyon sistèm ekspozisyon an tan reyèl pou pasaje yo

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Spokane Transit Authority mete ann aplikasyon sistèm ekspozisyon an tan reyèl pou pasaje yo

The Spokane Transit Authority has recently introduced a real-time on-bus display system in collaboration with Nanonation, a company based in Lincoln. Over the past two years, Nanonation has worked on developing and implementing this system to modernize the transit experience for passengers.

The project involved the installation of 130 digital kiosks and signs, managed by Nanonation, at bus stops and on-board Spokane’s fleet of electric buses. These displays provide passengers with real-time information, including upcoming events, next bus stops, and points of interest in the area. This feature aims to create a more user-friendly experience, especially for visitors to the city who may not be familiar with the transit system.

According to Zac Rustad, Nanonation’s chief marketing officer, the combination of their advanced software technologies with the new displays has resulted in an unparalleled user experience. The digital signage project for the Spokane Transit Authority marks another successful endeavor for Nanonation, which primarily specializes in retail projects. However, they have recently expanded their services to include the development of self-service kiosks for restaurant ordering.

The implementation of these real-time displays is significant for both passengers and the transit authority. Passengers can stay informed about their journey, upcoming events, and local points of interest, enhancing their overall experience. This technology also streamlines communication and provides valuable data to the transit authority, allowing them to improve services based on passenger needs and preferences.

Overall, the introduction of the real-time on-bus display system by the Spokane Transit Authority and Nanonation signifies a step towards a more connected and efficient public transport system. With the successful completion of this project, passengers can expect a more convenient and informative transit experience in Spokane.

Sous:
– Spokane Transit Authority
– Nanonation

By Gabriel Botha

sou Post

Teknoloji

Apple lanse pwogramasyon iPhone 15 ak nouvo karakteristik ak amelyorasyon

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Enfrastrikti dijital piblik peyi Zend a: yon kwasans nan operasyon gouvènman an

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknoloji

SSD ekstèn Kingston XS1000: Solisyon depo kontra, rapid ak fyab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Teknoloji

Apple lanse pwogramasyon iPhone 15 ak nouvo karakteristik ak amelyorasyon

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Battle Abbey: Yon Destinasyon Seren ak Instagrammable

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Majik la nan Tèks Live: Entèaksyon ak Tèks sou iPhone ou

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Konprann rezilta finansye 3Q21 gwo operatè rezo telekominikasyon yo

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè