Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Mistè Anbasadè Mario la: Nouvo Wòl Charles Martinet

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Mistè Anbasadè Mario la: Nouvo Wòl Charles Martinet

In a surprising turn of events, legendary voice actor Charles Martinet is no longer going to portray Mario in future Nintendo games. Instead, he will take on the role of a “Mario Ambassador.” This announcement left fans confused and curious about what this new position entails and why Martinet is no longer voicing the beloved Italian-American plumber.

To address these questions, Nintendo and Martinet released a cute video in which they discuss their past together and their friendship. While the video includes personal anecdotes and memories, it also attempts to shed light on the role of a “Mario Ambassador.” However, the explanation remains vague.

In the video, game director Shigeru Miyamoto praises Martinet for his dedication to spreading joy and putting smiles on people’s faces through his portrayal of Mario. Miyamoto states that Martinet will continue to travel the world, meet fans, and perform the familiar voices at events, sign autographs, and engage with the community. Nevertheless, the video fails to reveal who will voice Mario in future games or why Martinet is no longer in the role after nearly 30 years.

Although the specifics of Martinet’s new role as a “Mario Ambassador” remain unclear, it is evident that Nintendo values his iconic portrayal of the character. The company wants to maintain the magic Martinet brings to the role, even if he is not cast in future Mario games.

As fans eagerly await the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20, they are left wondering who will now voice Mario and what this means for the future of the franchise. October will be a month of both nostalgia and reinvention for Mario fans, as the game takes a new gameplay direction with a new voice actor leading the way.

Sous:
– “Not Even Charles Martinet Knows What A ‘Mario Ambassador’ Is” – OffEnglish
– “Longtime Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet ‘Stepping Back’ From Role” – Source not provided

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Demonstrasyon inogirasyon satelit ADRAS-J devwale pou abòde kriz debri espasyèl

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Touris yo fèt san konnen sou rès yon 'kontinan pèdi'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter pran imaj Chandrayaan-3 Lander sou Pol Sid Lalin lan

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Kijan poubèl fatra entelijan ap redefini jesyon fatra vil yo

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè