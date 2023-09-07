In a surprising turn of events, legendary voice actor Charles Martinet is no longer going to portray Mario in future Nintendo games. Instead, he will take on the role of a “Mario Ambassador.” This announcement left fans confused and curious about what this new position entails and why Martinet is no longer voicing the beloved Italian-American plumber.

To address these questions, Nintendo and Martinet released a cute video in which they discuss their past together and their friendship. While the video includes personal anecdotes and memories, it also attempts to shed light on the role of a “Mario Ambassador.” However, the explanation remains vague.

In the video, game director Shigeru Miyamoto praises Martinet for his dedication to spreading joy and putting smiles on people’s faces through his portrayal of Mario. Miyamoto states that Martinet will continue to travel the world, meet fans, and perform the familiar voices at events, sign autographs, and engage with the community. Nevertheless, the video fails to reveal who will voice Mario in future games or why Martinet is no longer in the role after nearly 30 years.

Although the specifics of Martinet’s new role as a “Mario Ambassador” remain unclear, it is evident that Nintendo values his iconic portrayal of the character. The company wants to maintain the magic Martinet brings to the role, even if he is not cast in future Mario games.

As fans eagerly await the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20, they are left wondering who will now voice Mario and what this means for the future of the franchise. October will be a month of both nostalgia and reinvention for Mario fans, as the game takes a new gameplay direction with a new voice actor leading the way.

