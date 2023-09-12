Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Galaksi S23 ak Galaksi S22 nan peyi Etazini an Resevwa Mizajou Sekirite Android Septanm

ByRobert Andre

Sep 12, 2023
Galaksi S23 ak Galaksi S22 nan peyi Etazini an Resevwa Mizajou Sekirite Android Septanm

Samsung has started rolling out the September Android security update for its Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series in the United States. The update addresses a total of 62 vulnerabilities, with the majority of them ranked as high in severity. Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models were the first to receive the update, which has now become available for other major U.S. wireless providers.

Out of the 62 security patches, 19 were provided by Google, with 4 of them classified as critical and 19 as high. Samsung’s semiconductor division contributed with two low and two moderate patches. Samsung itself was responsible for 35 patches, addressing vulnerabilities in various applications and features including the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, phone and messaging apps, and more.

The Galaxy S23 line is receiving the firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update, while the Galaxy S22 series is getting version S90xBXXS6CWH6, which weighs in at 235MB. In Canada, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 on various mobile carriers are also receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.

It is important not to overlook these updates as they address vulnerabilities that could potentially allow unauthorized access to personal information. To install the update, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Source: SamMobile [source not provided]

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Teknoloji

Japon pou devlope motè fize ki gen metan pou lansman 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

Vant Discover Samsung: Jwenn Samsung SmartThings Station pou jis $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Atizay la nan Decluttering: Kite ale nan Depase a

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Syans

Veso espasyèl Aditya-L1 peyi Zend la kòmanse vwayaj pou etidye Solèy la

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Pousyè: rèv ak kochma astronom la

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Astronot NASA ak kosmonaut Roscosmos rive san danje nan estasyon espasyal entènasyonal

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Elektwon ki soti nan Latè ak Solèy la ka kontribiye nan fòmasyon glas sou Lalin nan

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè