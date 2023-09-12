Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Razorpay Akeri BillMe pou Amelyore Engagement Kliyan

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Razorpay Akeri BillMe pou Amelyore Engagement Kliyan

Fintech platform Razorpay has announced its acquisition of Mumbai-based startup BillMe, a digital invoicing and customer engagement company. The partnership aims to empower businesses with a hybrid model for better interaction with end consumers. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Razorpay’s Managing Director and Co-founder, Shashank Kumar, stated that the collaboration with BillMe will allow the company to leverage its merchant relationships and market knowledge, enabling offline retail brands to grow faster and gain seamless access to omnichannel payment solutions.

Founded in 2018 by Kuber Pritmani, Jai Hemrajani, and Rupam Jain, BillMe has already served over 4,000 businesses and 15,000 retail Points of Sale (POS). Pritmani, Co-founder of BillMe, expressed excitement about the mutual synergies between the two companies and their shared vision of co-transforming customer engagement. He believes that this partnership will have a significant impact and enhance the overall experience for end-consumers.

This acquisition marks the eighth for Razorpay and its first since its recent expansion into omnichannel payments with the acquisition of Ezetap, a digital payments company.

The collaboration between Razorpay and BillMe signifies the continued growth and consolidation within the fintech industry. By combining their strengths, they aim to provide businesses with improved tools to engage consumers and facilitate seamless payment experiences.

Definisyon:
– Fintech: Financial technology refers to the use of technology to provide financial services to individuals and businesses.
– Invoicing: The process of creating and sending bills or invoices to customers for products or services rendered.
– Customer Engagement: The act of interacting and building relationships with customers to foster loyalty and encourage repeat business.

Sous:
– Atik sous la

By Gabriel Botha

sou Post

Teknoloji

Japon pou devlope motè fize ki gen metan pou lansman 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

Vant Discover Samsung: Jwenn Samsung SmartThings Station pou jis $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Atizay la nan Decluttering: Kite ale nan Depase a

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Syans

Espektakilè syèl kap vini yo pou gade deyò nan mwa septanm nan

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Hubble kaptire galaksi ki fè kolizyon nan Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

NASA dekouvri siy posib nan lavi sou planèt byen lwen

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Teleskòp Wide-Field Lachin nan kaptire imaj sansasyonèl nan Galaksi Andromeda

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè