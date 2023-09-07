Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Nouvèl WSFA 12 nan 6 yo dwe Komèsyal gratis pou NFL Sezon Ouvri

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Nouvèl WSFA 12 nan 6 yo dwe Komèsyal gratis pou NFL Sezon Ouvri

WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial-free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday as NBC covers the first NFL game of the 2023 season. The regular programing is scheduled to resume at 10:30 p.m. after the game.

The livestream of WSFA 12 News at 6 will be available on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app, and on the article featuring the coverage. NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m. with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m.

For those who are not accessing this news on the WSFA News App, it is recommended to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to receive news alerts faster and for free.

WSFA 12 News is an Alabama-based news network and is owned by Gray Television. The station primarily serves the Montgomery area. The NFL Kickoff is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of a new football season.

Sous:
– WSFA 12 News
- NBC

Definisyon:
– Livestream: A live broadcast that can be viewed in real-time through an internet connection.
– Commercial-free: An uninterrupted broadcast without any advertisements.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Nouvèl

Wòl Secure Web Gateway nan pwoteje trafik entènèt

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Astwonòm yo dekouvri pè twou nwa sipèmasif nan galaksi ki pi klere

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

HyperX lanse nouvo ekoutè Gaming san fil Cloud III

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Pwosesisè siyal dijital: Amelyore kalite odyo ak videyo nan aparèy modèn

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè