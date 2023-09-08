Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Sèlman moute, jwèt viral sou Twitch, rale soti nan vapè

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Sèlman moute, jwèt viral sou Twitch, rale soti nan vapè

The popular viral game, Only Up, which gained immense popularity on Twitch over the summer, has been removed from the Steam platform. The creator of the game, known as SCKR Games, expressed a desire to move on from the game due to the stress it caused.

Only Up gained a significant following on Twitch with its unique take on the story of Jack and the Beanstalk. The game featured philosophical narrations and challenging platforming as players attempted to climb their way up various floating objects and environments.

Despite its success on Twitch, Only Up faced criticism for its inclusion of NFT references, the absence of gameplay features like a save function, and accusations of using copyrighted assets from another developer. These controversies led to the game being temporarily taken down from Steam in July before it returned.

In an update post, the solo developer of Only Up acknowledged their mistakes and expressed a desire to put the game behind them. They cited the stress the game had caused and the need for peace of mind and healing. The developer plans to take a pause and continue their education while working on their next game, tentatively titled Kith. This new project will have a different concept, genre, and setting, focusing on cinematography. The developer also expressed a desire to work with a small team to improve their game design skills.

True to their announcement, Only Up is no longer available for purchase on Steam. However, those who have already bought the game can still download and play it. With nearly 13,000 reviews, Only Up maintains a mostly positive rating.

Sous:

– Original Article: [Insert source URL]
– Definitions: Twitch – a live streaming platform for gamers;
NFT – Non-Fungible Token, a digital asset with unique ownership recorded on a blockchain platform;
Steam – a digital distribution platform for video games.

By Gabriel Botha

sou Post

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Chante-a-long pou granmoun aje nan Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè