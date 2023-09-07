Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Shigeru Miyamoto Nintendo a remèsye Charles Martinet paske li te di Mario

ByRobert Andre

Sep 7, 2023
Nintendo’s iconic video game character, Mario, will have a new voice actor in the upcoming game Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This news was followed by a heartfelt video message from legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, thanking the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, for his decades-long dedication to bringing Nintendo’s characters to life.

In the video, Miyamoto reminisced about Martinet’s debut as the voice of Mario in 1996’s Super Mario 64. He shared fond memories of Martinet calling him “papa!” and their many adventures promoting Mario and Nintendo around the world. Miyamoto expressed deep gratitude for Martinet’s work over the years, saying, “Charles-san, thank you very much.”

Martinet, who has voiced Mario since 1996, will now transition into the role of “Mario Ambassador” for Nintendo. During a Q&A panel, Martinet admitted that he doesn’t yet know exactly what this role entails but expressed excitement about stepping into the future and learning more about it.

Despite the change in voice actors for Mario, Nintendo has not yet announced who will be replacing Martinet. Nintendo of America’s president, Doug Bowser, stated that the new voice actor’s identity will be revealed in the credits of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Miyamoto also revealed that not only will Mario’s voice change, but some of the voices for other Mario characters will also be different in the upcoming game. This news has sparked curiosity among fans who are eager to see and hear the changes in this highly anticipated release.

In conclusion, Charles Martinet’s departure as the voice of Mario is a significant moment for Nintendo fans and the gaming industry as a whole. Miyamoto’s video message serves as a touching tribute to Martinet’s contributions and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in the world of Mario.

Sous:
– [IGN](https://www.ign.com/articles/nintendo-thanks-charles-martinet-for-his-work-as-mario-but-wont-say-whos-replacing-him)
– [Twitter](https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1564017910883997184)

By Robert Andre

