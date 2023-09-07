Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Rimè Nintendo Switch 2: Konsole pwochen jenerasyon yo montre dèyè pòt fèmen

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Rimè Nintendo Switch 2: Konsole pwochen jenerasyon yo montre dèyè pòt fèmen

Rumors about Nintendo’s next-generation console, unofficially known as the Nintendo Switch 2, have been further fueled by recent reports. The company apparently showcased the console in private meetings with game developers at the Gamescom 2023 expo in Cologne, Germany. Sources have revealed that tech demos were presented, highlighting features such as Nvidia DLSS support and ray tracing.

The reports from Eurogamer and VGC confirm previous rumors that Nintendo was secretly demonstrating its upcoming console. Both sources indicate that an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was showcased on this “Switch 2” hardware. Furthermore, VGC claims that the developers were also given a glimpse of The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which suggests that the new Nintendo system will support Nvidia’s DLSS technology and ray-tracing.

While details about the showcased content remain scarce, VGC suggests that the console will retain the portability factor of the Nintendo Switch. As for the release date, Nintendo is believed to be targeting a fall 2024 launch, although there are indications that the company is eager to launch earlier.

However, Nintendo has not commented on these rumors and is expected to keep silent until an official console reveal. Nonetheless, these reports have sparked excitement among fans of the beloved gaming company, signaling the imminent arrival of the next Nintendo console.

Sous:

- Eurogamer

– VGC

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Teknoloji

Samsung bay aksè bonè nan yon sèl UI 6 beta pou itilizatè Galaksi A54 yo

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknoloji

Top jwèt PSVR 2 nan mwa Out 2023: Telechajman ki pi popilè

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

Pwochen iPad Air Refresh espere nan mwa Oktòb 2023, Dapre rimè yo

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Nouvèl

Navige Ekosistèm Veyikil Konekte a: Jwè kle ak opòtinite pou operatè yo

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Samsung bay aksè bonè nan yon sèl UI 6 beta pou itilizatè Galaksi A54 yo

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Top jwèt PSVR 2 nan mwa Out 2023: Telechajman ki pi popilè

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Pwochen iPad Air Refresh espere nan mwa Oktòb 2023, Dapre rimè yo

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè