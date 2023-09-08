Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Gargoyles videyo jwèt resevwa remake: yon eksplozyon nan eksperyans ki sot pase a

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
The world of Gargoyles is making a triumphant return with the announcement of a remake of the 16-bit Sega Genesis/Mega Drive action platforming video game based on the Disney animated series. The game, originally released in 1995, allowed players to control the lead character, Goliath, as he fought against various enemies and bosses across challenging levels.

The first trailer for the remake has recently been revealed, showcasing the updated graphics and gameplay. While the term “Remaster” is typically used to describe a game that receives graphical enhancements, this remake features completely redrawn sprites, making it fall more accurately under the “Remake” category. However, players will still have the option to play the original version of the game.

The Gargoyles remake will be available on Xbox One (also playable on Series X/S), PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam/GOG). Co-developed by Disney Games and Empty Clip Studios, the game is currently available for pre-order at $14.99 USD. In addition to the digital release, Limited Run Games is offering multiple physical editions at different price points. These include the Standard Edition for $34.99, the Classic Edition with a special VHS clamshell-style case and steelbook cover for $69.99, and the Collector’s Edition that contains additional items such as a larger box that plays voice lines, an enamel pin, a poster, a limited-edition Goliath figure from NECA, and a certificate of authenticity for $174.99.

For fans of the original Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, a special version of the game is being made, with the Standard Edition priced at $69.99 and the Collector’s Edition featuring a rainbow foil-covered case and a stone texture cartridge for $99.99.

The Gargoyles video game remake is set to release on October 19th, just in time for Halloween. Fans of the animated series and gamers alike are eager to re-experience this beloved gem from the past.

Source: Pirates & Princesses (PNP)

