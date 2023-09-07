Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Neopets renesans: pote majik la tounen ak Ruffle Flash Emulator

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Neopets renesans: pote majik la tounen ak Ruffle Flash Emulator

Neopets, the iconic virtual pet website that once captivated millions of players, is making a comeback with the support of Flash emulator Ruffle. Neopets has partnered with Ruffle to revive its catalog of over 100 minigames, a move that highlights the brand’s commitment to community-driven projects. Following significant changes and a surge in online traffic, Neopets has seen a 60% increase in monthly active users since announcing its independence and introducing a new leadership team.

The partnership between Neopets and Ruffle aims to address the site’s Flash-related issues and ensure a seamless transition for users. Ruffle, a Flash Player emulator written in Rust, “polyfills” existing Flash content on Neopets’ website, allowing for a smooth and transparent upgrade. As a Diamond sponsor, Neopets will provide monthly support to Ruffle, fueling the ongoing success of both platforms.

Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets, acknowledges the significance of minigames in the Neopets experience and expresses gratitude for Ruffle’s support in reviving them. The collaboration signifies a new direction for the Neopets brand, with a focus on community-led development and increased transparency.

The partnership also marks Neopets’ commitment to engaging with its player community. As part of their pledge, Neopets hosted its first live Ask Me Anything (AMA) event on September 6th, allowing fans to interact with CEO Dominic Law and participate in a live giveaway.

Both Neopets and Ruffle are diligently working to address user requests and improve the classic site’s performance and gameplay experience. To stay updated on the latest news from Neopets, visit Neopets.com.

Sous:
– Neopets: https://www.neopets.com
– Ruffle: Flash Player emulator written in Rust.

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Teknoloji

Chèchè yo devwale nouvo eksplwatasyon pou vòlè modpas WiFi lè l sèvi avèk WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

Bank Rezèv peyi Zend lanse pilòt Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pou Prete Entèrbankèr nan mwa Oktòb

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknoloji

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak revele detay kle sou bato k ap vini an

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ou rate

Nouvèl

Plèzyozò yo te evolye kou long nan jis senk milyon ane, etid jwenn

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Entegrasyon LiDAR nan ADAS: Yon chanjman jwèt nan sekirite otomobil

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Chèchè yo devwale nouvo eksplwatasyon pou vòlè modpas WiFi lè l sèvi avèk WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Debouche Vie etranj Patescibacteria

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè