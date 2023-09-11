Lavi vil la

Prezante Microsoft Designer: Pouvwa AI nan men ou

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered design app, has made its way to Android phones through the Google Play Store. This free app allows users to unleash the power of AI directly from their smartphones. With the Microsoft Designer app, users can remove backgrounds in photos, generate AI-based imagery, compose social media posts, resize images and designs, and much more.

Last year, Microsoft introduced its first design-focused AI-powered app, Microsoft Designer, for desktop operating systems. Now, they have expanded its availability to mobile phones, enabling users to harness Microsoft AI capabilities conveniently from their phones.

While Microsoft Designer is available for free on the Google Play Store, it seems to be compatible only with select Android phones. Tablets and foldable phones are currently not supported. Additionally, the app may not always remain free, according to reports.

However, for now, users can download the app and leverage Microsoft’s AI expertise to create a wide range of designs, including AI-generated images and social media posts embellished with AI-generated pictures.

Utilizing Microsoft Designer is simple. For instance, if you’re planning an upcoming pizza party, you can have the AI generate an Instagram Story for it. The app will offer multiple options for you to choose from, and you can further customize them using text-based prompts to guide Microsoft’s DALL-E-powered AI engine.

Microsoft highlights that the app can be utilized for any design-related task you can imagine. As you work on your creations, Microsoft’s AI will even suggest new elements based on what you’re designing, enhancing the overall professionalism of your work.

With Microsoft Designer, the power of AI is at your fingertips, allowing you to unleash your creativity and create stunning designs easily and efficiently.

