Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Logitech devwale Reach Webcam ak Bra Artikulasyon fleksib

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Logitech has just announced its latest webcam called the Reach, featuring a flexible and articulating arm. This innovative design allows for easy movement and even downward-facing video footage, making it perfect for non-digital show-and-tell presentations. The downward angle of the camera enables users to capture video of objects on their desks, making it ideal for interactive remote meetings, online tutoring, livestreams, and various other presentations.

To ensure optimal positioning, Logitech recommends that users first lay out the content they want to show, and then adjust the camera accordingly. The webcam has multiple axes of articulation, similar to a microphone stand, providing increased versatility in capturing various vantage points. It features a button for vertical movement, a lossless zoom function up to 4.3x, and a grip for vertical adjustments. The webcam also includes built-in guidance indicators to help keep the image upright as the camera moves.

The Reach webcam is an enhanced version of Logitech’s popular Streamcam, featuring improved glass optics and a new smart autofocus feature. It offers 1080p/60fps video capabilities and provides a plug-and-play experience by connecting via USB and seamlessly integrating with most computers and streaming platforms. Additionally, it comes with a low-profile edge clamp for a more compact user experience.

Logitech has not disclosed the exact pricing and availability details for the Reach webcam. However, early adopters can expect a discounted price between $300 and $400, according to a survey on the official website. Notably, Logitech will be utilizing Indiegogo Enterprise for funding the camera, rather than traditional retail channels. Unfortunately, the webcam mount will not be available separately, as Logitech aims to provide an end-to-end solution rather than just a mount.

Beyond its camera division, Logitech has recently made advancements in other areas as well. This includes a refreshed lineup of Pebble keyboards and an update to the G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse.

Sources: The Verge, Logitech.

