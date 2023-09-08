Cheater te bay lòd pou peye $500,000 nan domaj ki baze sou Copyright epi yo te entèdi nan jwèt Bungie.

Summary: A judge has ordered a serial cheater in the game Destiny 2 to pay $500,000 in copyright-based damages and to be permanently banned from purchasing, playing, or streaming Bungie games. The consent judgment, agreed upon by both parties, found that the defendant’s use of cheat software in the game violated federal copyright law. The judge also imposed additional damages for the defendant’s creation of new accounts to circumvent bans and for each unauthorized login, resulting in a total of at least $2,000 per login. In addition to the financial penalties, the defendant is prohibited from possessing cheat software associated with the game, buying or selling Bungie accounts and emblems, and using associated URLs and websites. The judge’s order also requires the defendant to shut down any social network, video sharing, or digital messaging accounts dedicated to promoting or discussing his cheating activities.

In a significant ruling that may have repercussions for game cheaters, a judge has ruled in favor of Bungie, the developer of the game Destiny 2, in a lawsuit against a serial cheater. The defendant, Luca Leone, had evaded multiple account bans and even made threats against Bungie employees. The judge, Richard Jones, found that Leone’s use of cheat software constituted copyright infringement of Destiny 2.

The judge’s decision centered around the cheat software’s “graphical overlay” and its use of “inject[ed] code,” which were deemed to create an unauthorized derivative work that violated federal copyright law. The judgment totaled $500,000 in damages, with $150,000 assigned for each of the two infringed works.

Leone’s attempts to circumvent bans and engage in unauthorized gameplay further contributed to the damages imposed. By creating new accounts and attempting to opt out of the game’s license agreement as a minor, Leone violated Bungie’s copyright with each subsequent login. The judge’s order stipulated additional damages of $2,000 for each of “at least 100” such logins.

Not only does the judgment impose significant financial penalties, but it also includes a permanent ban on Leone from accessing any Bungie games. This ban extends to purchasing, downloading, playing, streaming, and interacting with Bungie’s games. Leone is also prohibited from possessing or promoting cheat software associated with the game, as well as buying or selling Bungie accounts and emblems. Furthermore, Leone must cease the use of URLs and websites related to his illicit business activities.

To ensure compliance with the judgment, Leone is required to disable, remove, or shut down any social network, video sharing, or digital messaging accounts under his control that are dedicated to promoting or discussing his cheating activities.

This ruling serves as a warning to cheaters in the gaming community and highlights the legal consequences that can result from copyright infringement and the misuse of cheat software.

– Cheat software: Programs or scripts used to gain an unfair advantage in a video game, often violating the game’s terms of service.

– Copyright infringement: The unauthorized use of copyrighted material, such as game software, without permission from the copyright owner.

– Source article written by Kyle Orland for Ars Technica