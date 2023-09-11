Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Huawei lanse twa telefòn Mate 60 ak sipò 5G kòm yon etap nan direksyon ekspansyon mondyal

ByRobert Andre

Sep 11, 2023
Huawei lanse twa telefòn Mate 60 ak sipò 5G kòm yon etap nan direksyon ekspansyon mondyal

Huawei has secretly released three new smartphones in the past two weeks, all of which come with 5G support. Chinese sources suggest that this move marks the beginning of Huawei’s renewed efforts to capture a larger share of the global smartphone market.

Insiders quoted by IT Home stated that Huawei plans to strengthen its position in the domestic market in China while simultaneously expanding its presence overseas. However, there is currently no specific timeline available for this strategy.

Due to the ongoing trade war between China and the United States, Huawei has faced severe restrictions on accessing US technologies for over five years. Despite this, the Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, and Mate 60 Pro+ have been equipped with 5G capabilities and feature the Kirin 9000S chipset, which utilizes a 7nm technology process.

In response to inquiries about the chipset, Huawei has not provided an official comment. However, local reports indicate that the chip is entirely made in China, raising questions about how Chinese companies have acquired the necessary expertise for such complex technological processes within a short period.

Huawei has recently increased its yearly production forecast from 30 million to 38 million units. Of these, 20 million have already been shipped, and the Mate 60 Pro is expected to contribute an additional 6 million units, accounting for a third of the remaining orders.

There have been speculations that the Mate 60 series may not be released outside of China, but Huawei has not made an official statement on the matter. This leaves the possibility open for a global launch in the future.

In the past, Huawei had a 42% market share in the Chinese smartphone market, but it has since dropped to less than 10%. Meanwhile, its global market share has declined six-fold from mid-2019, currently standing at 3%.

Sources: IT Home (Chinese source)

Definisyon:
Kirin 9000S chipset – A chipset developed by Huawei, incorporating advanced technology for improved performance.
5G – The fifth generation of wireless technology, delivering faster internet speeds and supporting a wide range of applications.
Smartphone market – The industry that encompasses the production and sale of mobile phones capable of performing various functions, such as calling, messaging, and internet browsing.

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Teknoloji

Japon pou devlope motè fize ki gen metan pou lansman 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

Vant Discover Samsung: Jwenn Samsung SmartThings Station pou jis $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Atizay la nan Decluttering: Kite ale nan Depase a

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Syans

Espektakilè syèl kap vini yo pou gade deyò nan mwa septanm nan

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Hubble kaptire galaksi ki fè kolizyon nan Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

NASA dekouvri siy posib nan lavi sou planèt byen lwen

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Teleskòp Wide-Field Lachin nan kaptire imaj sansasyonèl nan Galaksi Andromeda

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè