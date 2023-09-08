Baldur’s Gate 3 Allows Cross-Saves Between PC and PS5

Baldur’s Gate 3, the popular role-playing game, can now be enjoyed on both PC and PS5. What’s even better is that the game supports cross-saves, allowing players to continue their progress seamlessly between the two platforms. However, it is important to note that this feature needs to be manually enabled. Here are the steps to enable cross-saves for BG3 on PS5 and PC.

To begin with, launch BG3 on your PC and create or log in to your Larian account. Once the game starts, open the options from the main menu. Look for the “Gameplay” options and toggle the Cross-Save feature to “On.” Wait for the “Syncing” message to disappear from the menu text on the left side.

To enable cross-saves on the PS5, follow the same steps as mentioned above. However, it is important to note that you will need to purchase a PS5 copy of Baldur’s Gate 3. After closing the game, reopen it on the PS5, and you should see a “Continue” option with details about the save file on the bottom right of the title screen.

If you wish to use a PS5 save on your PC, follow the same instructions, but make sure to turn on Cross-Saves for your PS5 first. By following these steps, your game saves will be automatically updated between the two platforms, enabling cross-progression.

It is worth noting that using Cross-Saves for BG3 does not require a PS+ subscription. The cross-save functionality is managed entirely within Larian’s servers. However, it is important to clarify that cross-play between PC and PS5 is a planned feature but is not currently available as of September 2023.

For more information and further guidance, you can refer to the official Baldur’s Gate 3 website or contact Larian Studios directly.

