Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Google pou amelyore eksperyans piblisite sou YouTube TV App

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Google pou amelyore eksperyans piblisite sou YouTube TV App

Google has announced plans to improve the advertising experience on its YouTube app for TVs, aiming to reduce interruptions while providing viewers with longer ad breaks. The changes are intended to bring the YouTube TV experience closer to that of traditional television.

Last year, Google introduced new ad formats for its YouTube TV apps, including non-skippable 30-second ads and shoppable ads. Citing a Qualtrics survey, Google argues that users watching YouTube videos on large screens have different expectations when it comes to advertisements.

According to Romana Pawar, Director of Product Management for YouTube Ads, 79% of viewers prefer video ads that are grouped together instead of being dispersed throughout a video. Based on this preference, Google aims to minimize interruptions for viewers and create a more seamless viewing experience on TVs. This will be achieved by implementing fewer, longer ad breaks.

In addition to longer ad breaks, Google will also test other changes to the ad experience on YouTube TV. According to another Qualtrics survey, a majority of viewers prefer to know the total time remaining in an ad break rather than the number of ads being served. As a result, a new timer will soon be introduced to show viewers how long an ad break will last on their TV.

It is worth noting that users can still opt for an ad-free experience on YouTube by subscribing to YouTube Premium. However, the service recently increased its price from $11.99 to $13.99 per month in the US. Google justified the price hike as necessary to maintain and improve the delivery of great service and features.

Sous:
– Romana Pawar, Director of Product Management, YouTube Ads.
– Qualtrics surveys.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Demonstrasyon inogirasyon satelit ADRAS-J devwale pou abòde kriz debri espasyèl

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Touris yo fèt san konnen sou rès yon 'kontinan pèdi'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter pran imaj Chandrayaan-3 Lander sou Pol Sid Lalin lan

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Kijan poubèl fatra entelijan ap redefini jesyon fatra vil yo

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè