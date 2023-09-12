Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Google lanse pwojè Digital Futures pou eksplore enplikasyon AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Google lanse pwojè Digital Futures pou eksplore enplikasyon AI

Google has announced the launch of the Digital Futures Project, an initiative aimed at understanding the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence (AI). The project brings together insights from academia, public policy, and civil society to shed light on the far-reaching implications of AI.

At the core of the initiative is a $20 million fund managed by Google.org, which will provide grants to globally-recognized think tanks and academic institutions. The aim is to support independent thinkers in exploring important questions related to AI, such as its impact on global security, its effect on labor and economic structures, and the optimal governance structures for responsible AI innovation.

Several prestigious organizations have already been selected as inaugural grantees, including the Aspen Institute, Brookings Institution, and MIT Work of the Future. Google also noted that the fund would support institutions worldwide and more details would be announced soon.

The Digital Futures Project is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to responsible AI development. The company has established a comprehensive set of AI Principles and a governance team to oversee their implementation. Through the project, Google hopes to foster independent research on AI that benefits everyone.

Recognizing that responsible AI development requires collective efforts, Google has also joined forces with other big tech AI companies to form the Frontier Model Forum. This forum aims to promote responsible development of AI models.

The implications of AI extend across multiple sectors, from healthcare to urban planning. While AI has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of human life, it also raises concerns about fairness, misinformation, and security. Google’s Digital Futures Project and its support of independent research seek to catalyze vital discussions and research on these important issues.

Sous:

- Anons Pwojè Google Digital Futures
– Google AI Principles and governance team
– Frontier Model Forum for responsible development of AI models

Note: The featured image of this article has been removed.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Teknoloji

Japon pou devlope motè fize ki gen metan pou lansman 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

Vant Discover Samsung: Jwenn Samsung SmartThings Station pou jis $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Atizay la nan Decluttering: Kite ale nan Depase a

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Syans

NASA's Perseverance Rover dekouvri wòch ki gen fòm zaboka sou Mas

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Yon eskèlèt dinozò ki trè byen konsève yo pral vann piblik nan Pari

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Kwasans nan gwo estrikti Cosmic pi dousman pase espere

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Ansyen Limestone Spheroids: Prèv ladrès avanse nan Hominin bonè

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè