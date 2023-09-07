Lavi vil la

Nouvo Pake Sèvis GHX Credentialing Senplifye Kredyans endistri Swen Sante

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) has announced the introduction of GHX Credentialing Service Packages, aimed at streamlining the credentialing process for healthcare industry representatives (HCIRs). The service offers three tiered plans – Gold, Platinum, and Diamond – to cater to the diverse needs of vendors and their representatives. This move highlights GHX’s commitment to simplifying and optimizing the credentialing experience for healthcare suppliers and providers.

The Gold package offers simplified check-in through the GHX Vendormate mobile app and digital badging, with credential processing within two business days at no additional cost. Additional online training courses are available for purchase through 360training.

The Platinum package provides faster credentialing processing within one business day, along with access to two designated online training courses through 360training.

The Diamond package expedites the credentialing process within an estimated three-hour turnaround. It grants access to 13 online training courses through 360training and features exclusive access to a GHX Customer Care preferred line. This plan is particularly beneficial for representatives managing compliance gaps due to new or expiring credentials, as it provides quick updates and renewals and streamlines requirements across multiple health systems or territories.

GHX Credentialing Service Packages aim to streamline and accelerate credentialing processes, assisting vendor organizations and HCIRs in meeting rigorous compliance standards. These plans offer flexible features and pricing options to meet the unique needs of each vendor.

With flu season approaching, GHX’s new service offerings help HCIRs simplify the process of submitting current influenza vaccination records and managing compliance gaps. By offering a range of credentialing solutions, GHX ensures an efficient and user-friendly experience for vendor organizations and representatives.

To learn more about the GHX Credentialing Service Packages, visit the GHX website.

Definisyon:
– GHX: Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC, is a company that helps healthcare organizations automate key business processes to achieve greater outcomes and reduce wasteful healthcare spend.

Sous:
– GHX website
– PRNewswire

