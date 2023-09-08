Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Andrew Flintoff retounen nan jaden krikèt la kòm konsiltan ki pa peye pou ekip England

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
Andrew Flintoff retounen nan jaden krikèt la kòm konsiltan ki pa peye pou ekip England

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has made a return to the cricket field after being involved in an accident while filming the BBC show Top Gear last December. Flintoff, who is friends with Rob Key, England cricket’s managing director, is now working as an unpaid consultant with the England team during the ongoing four-match one-day international series against New Zealand.

The role is temporary and limited to the next four matches, and it is not expected that Flintoff will be traveling with the squad to the World Cup in India next month. The 45-year-old cricketer, who played 79 Tests and 141 one-day internationals for England before retiring in 2009, was seen leading fielding drills with the England team at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Flintoff broke his ribs in the accident last year, but he has now recovered and is back on the field. His return to the cricket world has generated excitement among fans who remember his contributions to the England team during his playing career. While he will not be a permanent fixture with the squad, his experience and expertise will undoubtedly prove valuable to the players during the ongoing series.

It is always inspiring to see former players like Flintoff staying connected to the sport they love and sharing their knowledge with the new generation of cricketers. This temporary role as an unpaid consultant demonstrates Flintoff’s dedication to the game and his willingness to contribute in any way possible.

Sous:
– BBC Sports: [source]
– Getty Images: [source]

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Demonstrasyon inogirasyon satelit ADRAS-J devwale pou abòde kriz debri espasyèl

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Touris yo fèt san konnen sou rès yon 'kontinan pèdi'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter pran imaj Chandrayaan-3 Lander sou Pol Sid Lalin lan

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Kijan poubèl fatra entelijan ap redefini jesyon fatra vil yo

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè