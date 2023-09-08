Etyopi chwazi yon konpayi pou pwodwi idantite dijital, amelyore aksè nan sèvis piblik yo

Ethiopia has taken a significant step towards adopting digital IDs with the selection of Madras Security Printers Private Limited as its printing partner. The firm was awarded a $300,000 contract to produce 1 million digital IDs, known as Fayda. These IDs will include biometric information to authenticate Ethiopian citizens and facilitate their access to public services, as well as the ability to verify their identity when opening bank accounts.

Another crucial aspect of the digital ID system being considered is the contract for data storage. During the trial phase, Tech5’s biometric engine and digital ID issuance software were tested, complying with the digital identity law that requires securely storing well-organized personal data in a designated database.

The launch of the Fayda ID enrollment process in 2022 marked the beginning of Ethiopia’s National Identity Program. Over 1.4 million Ethiopians have already been registered for the Fayda ID, which serves as the country’s foundational identification document for identity verification.

Currently, the most widely adopted form of identification in Ethiopia is the Kebele ID, primarily used to indicate a person’s place of residence. This ID, along with other functional identification documents like driver’s licenses and international passports, is used to verify an individual’s identity.

In March 2023, Ethiopia passed the Digital Identity Proclamation Bill into law, joining other African nations like Kenya and Uganda in transitioning to a digital identification system. The legislation covers essential aspects such as registration procedures, authentication services, data security, privacy protection, and legal consequences for breaches. This move aims to modernize the ID system and promote inclusivity in Ethiopia.

Furthermore, the National Bank of Ethiopia, in collaboration with the National Identity Program, plans to use the Fayda digital ID for all banking transactions. This initiative will require bank customers to onboard using their Fayda ID, thereby streamlining the banking operations and establishing a more efficient system.

Meanwhile, Kenya is also on the verge of launching its own digital ID system. The upcoming digital IDs will feature advanced security features like iris and facial biometrics, as well as fingerprint identification. These digital IDs will replace the previously failed Huduma Namba program that was launched in 2018.

In conclusion, the choice of Madras Security Printers Private Limited as the producer of digital IDs in Ethiopia marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards a digital identification system. With the implementation of digital IDs, Ethiopians will have enhanced access to public services and improved efficiency in banking operations.

