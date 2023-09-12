Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Vil Seattle ofri sibvansyon pou fèmen divizyon dijital la

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Vil Seattle ofri sibvansyon pou fèmen divizyon dijital la

The City of Seattle is providing grant funding to organizations dedicated to narrowing the digital divide within their communities. The upcoming grant cycle will open on Monday, September 18, 2024 at noon. Interested parties can learn more about the process by attending a virtual meeting held by the City’s Community Technology Advisory Board (CTAB) on Tuesday, September 12 at 6 p.m. Additional information sessions will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

The digital equity grants for 2024 will allocate up to $35,000 to qualifying non-profit organizations and community groups in Seattle. These funds will support projects that aim to increase internet access and adoption, with a strong focus on four key areas:

  • Digital navigator services: Providing personalized assistance to residents in using devices, connecting to the internet, and signing up for low-cost internet plans.
  • Digital literacy classes/workshops: Offering training in digital skills to new technology users.
  • Devices and technical support: Providing devices such as laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and smartphones, along with the necessary support to effectively use them.
  • Koneksyon Entènèt: Expanding Wi-Fi or utilizing other means, such as hotspots, routers, or Wi-Fi access points, to bring internet access to low-income residents.

The digital equity grant program is part of the Seattle Information Department (Seattle IT), which aims to provide secure, reliable, and compliant technologies that enable the City to deliver equitable and responsive services to the public. For the 2024 grant cycle, a total of $545,000 is available through the Technology Matching Fund (TMF) and Digital Navigator Grant. The community is also expected to contribute a match of 25% of the funding request, which can be in the form of volunteer labor, materials, professional services, or cash.

To attend the virtual CTAB meeting on September 12, participants can join online using Cisco Webex Meetings or call in using the provided phone numbers.

Sources: City of Seattle, Seattle IT

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Teknoloji

Japon pou devlope motè fize ki gen metan pou lansman 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

Vant Discover Samsung: Jwenn Samsung SmartThings Station pou jis $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Atizay la nan Decluttering: Kite ale nan Depase a

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Syans

NASA's Perseverance Rover dekouvri wòch ki gen fòm zaboka sou Mas

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Yon eskèlèt dinozò ki trè byen konsève yo pral vann piblik nan Pari

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Kwasans nan gwo estrikti Cosmic pi dousman pase espere

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Ansyen Limestone Spheroids: Prèv ladrès avanse nan Hominin bonè

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè