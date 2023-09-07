Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Teknoloji

Ekonomize lajan sou Office Essentials ak Gadgets ak kontra sa yo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Ekonomize lajan sou Office Essentials ak Gadgets ak kontra sa yo

In this edition of Dealmaster, we have curated a list of deals on office essentials and gadgets to help you save money while working from home. From ergonomic chairs to electric scooters and laptops, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best deals we found:

Biwo Chèz yo

Steelcase is offering a 15 percent discount on a variety of chairs, including the highly recommended Gesture model. Prices start at $1,165 after the discount. Tempurpedic also has a deal on their cushioned task chair, which is now available for $299 with the code CHAIR15. Design Within Reach is offering discounts on their Gas Task Chair and the About A Chair series.

Electric Scooters and E-Bikes

If you want to upgrade your commute, Best Buy has deals on electric scooters from GoTrax, with prices starting at $350. These scooters offer a range of operating distances and maximum speeds.

Smartwatches and Sports Watches

Stay connected and track your fitness with a smartwatch from Garmin. Best Buy is offering discounts on various models, including the Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatch and the Garmin Forerunner series.

Sante ak swen pèsonèl

Best Buy also has deals on health and personal care devices from Beurer. From blood pressure monitors to massage devices, you can find discounts on a range of products.

Pwodwi Apple

If you’re in need of a new laptop or tablet, Amazon is offering discounts on Apple products. The 2020 MacBook Air is available for $750, and the latest iPad Air and iPad Mini are also on sale.

Lenovo Laptops

Those looking for a Windows laptop can check out the deals on Lenovo laptops. The ThinkPad and IdeaPad series are available at discounted prices on the Lenovo website.

With these deals, you can save money while enhancing your work-from-home setup. Take advantage of the discounts and upgrade your office essentials and gadgets today!

Sous:

  • STEELCASE
  • Tempurpedic
  • Design Nan Reach
  • Pi bon Buy
  • Garmin
  • Beurer
  • Hyperice
  • Therabody
  • Amazon
  • Lenovo

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Demonstrasyon inogirasyon satelit ADRAS-J devwale pou abòde kriz debri espasyèl

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Touris yo fèt san konnen sou rès yon 'kontinan pèdi'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter pran imaj Chandrayaan-3 Lander sou Pol Sid Lalin lan

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Kijan poubèl fatra entelijan ap redefini jesyon fatra vil yo

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè