Massive Monster Announces Pop-Up Gaming Arcade at Melbourne International Games Week 2023

Massive Monster, the developer behind Cult of the Lamb, has revealed plans for a special gaming arcade that will be available during the Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) in 2023. This exhibition will showcase a curated selection of local indie games from Melbourne, allowing attendees to play playable demos from various well-known studios.

The pop-up gaming arcade will be open to the public from October 3rd to October 8th, 2023, at 256 Brunswick St, Fitzroy, Melbourne. The exhibit will be situated just outside the Melbourne CBD and will provide gaming enthusiasts with the opportunity to experience the latest up-and-coming indie games firsthand.

Some of the confirmed games that will be featured include Boomerang Fu, Cult of the Lamb, Gubbins, The Drifter, and The Dungeon Experience, with the possibility of more additions leading up to the show. Public sessions will be held at specific times, with Tuesday to Friday sessions taking place from 12pm to 5pm, and Saturday to Sunday sessions running from 11am to 6pm.

The event description invites attendees to explore the curated selection of indie games, offering premiere demos and exclusive merchandise. This is an opportunity for gamers and creators alike to connect and gain insights into the development process behind these exciting new titles. Whether attendees are on their way to PAX or simply looking to kick off their PAX weekend early, the pop-up gaming arcade is a must-see experience.

Aside from the game exhibits, Massive Monster will also host a gift shop that will feature exclusive merchandise and game codes. Additionally, the studio is organizing various networking events for industry professionals, providing ample opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals.

While the launch party for MIGW 2023 has already sold out, Massive Monster has scheduled several other events throughout the week, including a free networking event for women and gender-diverse individuals on October 3rd, 2023.

Melbourne International Games Week 2023 is set to take place from September 30th to October 8th, offering a range of industry-focused and public events. This exciting week-long celebration will provide numerous opportunities for attendees to connect with new people and celebrate the world of local and international video games.

