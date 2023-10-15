Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Jenn astronom anbrase maji eklips solè

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 15, 2023
Jenn astronom anbrase maji eklips solè

Scott Young, a passionate young astronomer, vividly remembers his first solar eclipse. He witnessed the extraordinary sight of a black hole with blue flames, surrounded by an eerie light that revealed stars during the daytime. This awe-inspiring experience changed his life forever, as he made the decision to pursue a career as an astronomer.

Young, who currently works as the planetarium astronomer at the Manitoba Museum, recently gathered with other science enthusiasts at Assiniboine Park to witness the annular solar eclipse. Despite cloudy conditions, which made visibility challenging, they were eager to catch a glimpse of this astrological event. Those fortunate enough to find a gap in the clouds witnessed approximately 50% of the sun being covered by the moon.

The last total solar eclipse occurred in 2017, visible in its entirety in the United States and partially in Canada. The next solar eclipse is expected on April 8 and will be best seen in eastern Canada and the U.S. Midwest.

Fellow astronomer Dennis Lyons joined Young at the park, armed with a telescope and answers for curious minds. He hoped to spark the interest of young stargazers and encourage them to actively engage in the sciences. Lyons emphasized the excitement of sharing this experience with others and the potential to ignite a passion for science. By simply looking up and questioning the mysteries of the universe, individuals can embrace the wonders of stargazing.

While the annular eclipse was only partially visible in the prairies due to cloudy conditions, the dedication of these astronomy enthusiasts demonstrates their unwavering enthusiasm for uncovering the secrets of the universe.

Source: This article is based on a news article by Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Syans

Plak tektonik 'Pontus' yo te jwenn: Yon ti moso nan ansyen Latè a se Borneo

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

Obsèvatwa Gaia dekouvri mwatye yon milyon zetwal nan gwoup ki tou pre

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Jenetik Enfliyanse Konpòtman Altruistic nan myèl

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Syans

Jenn astronom anbrase maji eklips solè

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Plak tektonik 'Pontus' yo te jwenn: Yon ti moso nan ansyen Latè a se Borneo

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Obsèvatwa Gaia dekouvri mwatye yon milyon zetwal nan gwoup ki tou pre

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Jenetik Enfliyanse Konpòtman Altruistic nan myèl

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè