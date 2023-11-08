Astwonòm Dekouvri Ansyen X-Ray Quasar Powered by Pre-istorik Twou Nwa Grenn

A team of astronomers utilizing NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and Chandra X-ray Observatory has made an extraordinary discovery: the oldest and most distant X-ray-spitting quasar in the known universe. This remarkable phenomenon seems to be fueled by the “seed” of an ancient supermassive black hole, shedding light on the origins of these cosmic giants.

Quasars are the luminous cores of active galaxies, driven by the gravitational influence of supermassive black holes that devour surrounding matter, emitting intense thermal radiation. They can dazzle with such brilliance across the electromagnetic spectrum that they outshine the collective light of every star within their galaxies.

This newly identified quasar, known as UHZ1, emits high-energy X-ray radiation and was detected when the universe was just 450 million years old. Having traveled for approximately 13.7 billion years to reach us, UHZ1 could exemplify a “seed” black hole from the early universe, providing insight into the formation of supermassive black holes with millions—or even billions—of times the mass of the sun.

The study’s co-author, Professor Priyamvada Natarajan from Yale University, expressed enthusiasm over the presence of this supermassive black hole in a galaxy a mere 450 million years following the Big Bang. NASA’s Chandra telescope detected X-rays emitted by this distant quasar housing an oversized black hole at its center.

Kèk kesyon ak tout repons

Ki sa ki yon kwazar?

Quasars are the bright cores of active galaxies that are fueled by supermassive black holes.

What is a supermassive black hole?

Supermassive black holes are incredibly massive celestial objects found at the centers of galaxies, with millions or billions of times the mass of the sun.

How old is the discovered quasar, UHZ1?

UHZ1 was detected when the universe was only 450 million years old and has traveled for 13.7 billion years to reach us.

What can UHZ1 teach us about supermassive black holes?

UHZ1 could be an example of a black hole “seed” from the early universe, offering insights into how supermassive black holes attained their enormous masses.

Are there more ancient black hole seeds waiting to be discovered?

The team believes that UHZ1 might just be the beginning, as the James Webb Space Telescope has opened up unprecedented opportunities to explore the early universe and uncover more heavy-seed galaxies.

How will the James Webb Space Telescope contribute to this research?

The James Webb Space Telescope’s advanced capabilities will aid in the discovery of additional UHZ1-like galaxies, leading to a better understanding of the prevalence of over-massive black holes in the early universe.