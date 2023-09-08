Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Chanjman Limyè Cosmic: Etwal ke yo te aspire nan twou nwa montre briyan Flash

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
Chanjman Limyè Cosmic: Etwal ke yo te aspire nan twou nwa montre briyan Flash

Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery about a star located 500 million light-years away. This star, named Swift J0230, is roughly the size of our sun and is being gradually devoured by a small black hole. The interesting aspect of this phenomenon is that astronomers observed brilliant flashes accompanying the event. These flashes shine brightly for a period of seven to 10 days and then suddenly cease, resembling the flicking of a light switch. Approximately a month later, the black hole repeats the process with the star.

The star shedding mass in this manner is categorized as a white dwarf, and the process is known as a tidal disruption event. Only about 100 such events have been observed thus far. It is not uncommon for stars to be partially shredded by black holes like this, with research suggesting that these partial disruptions may even be more prevalent than complete ones. However, previous instances of partial disruptions occurred either every few hours or once a year. The discovery of Swift J0230 provides an intermediate scenario.

The researchers call this finding a “serendipitous discovery” because previous observations did not detect the disruptive event. Initial observations in June revealed a rapid drop in the brightness of the star on the fourth day, diminishing by a factor of 20 in just 57 kiloseconds (15.8 hours). The star then became difficult to observe. The researchers believe that Swift J0230 is located near the center of the galaxy where black holes are typically found, coinciding with the location of a Type-II supernova discovered in 2020. However, the possibility of it being a star explosion is considered unlikely.

The black hole consuming Swift J0230 resides in a small galaxy called 2MASX J02301709+2836050 and has a mass roughly 10,000 to 100,000 times that of the sun. This study marks the first observation of a star the size of our sun being shredded by a black hole. The researchers aim to understand why this star is only partially disrupted, as the current understanding of disruptive events suggests that a star’s proximity to a black hole determines the extent of its shredding. The density of the star also appears to be a significant contributing factor.

Sous:
– Paper published in Nature Astronomy: (sous atik)

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Syans

Demonstrasyon inogirasyon satelit ADRAS-J devwale pou abòde kriz debri espasyèl

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Syans

Etid revele pèt alarmant nan plèn inondasyon mondyal plis pase 27 ane

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Hack astronom la pèmèt Solè Orbiter pran obsèvasyon difisil

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Nouvèl

Geoengineering pou kont li pa ase pou sove Antatik, Nouvo Modèl sijere

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Apple lage mizajou iPhone ijan pou adrese vyolasyon sekirite

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

iPhone 14 Disponib nan pri rabè sou Vann mobil Bonanza Flipkart la

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

FSP prezante pwovizyon elektrik ak nouvo konektè pouvwa oksilyè PCIe 12V-2×6.

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè