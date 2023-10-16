Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Ki jan chat ronronye: syans ki dèyè karakteristik felen an

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 16, 2023
Ki jan chat ronronye: syans ki dèyè karakteristik felen an

Cats have mystified humans for centuries with their ability to produce a deep, soothing purr. Finally, scientists have uncovered the secret behind this feline trait. A study conducted by Dr. Christian Herbst at the University of Vienna in Austria reveals that cats use a technique called “vocal fry” to achieve their soothing purr, similar to how singers like Katy Perry employ it to create low tones.

The study, published in Current Biology, aimed to unravel the mystery of how small animals like domestic cats could produce such deep sounds. Typically, only animals with longer vocal cords, such as elephants, can generate such low frequencies. To investigate this, researchers dissected the voice boxes of eight cats that had been euthanized due to terminal illnesses, with the permission of their owners.

By passing humid air through the cats’ vocal cords, simulating a vocal fry, the researchers observed self-sustained purrs in all of the cats. Furthermore, they discovered fibrous tissue masses in the vocal cords, shedding light on how cats can produce sounds at incredibly low frequencies (20-30 Hz). These frequencies are even lower than the lowest bass sounds produced by human voices.

Interestingly, similar biological mechanisms have been found in roaring cats like lions and tigers. These findings suggest that the vocal fry technique might be a common physiological trait among felines.

Understanding how cats purr not only satisfies our curiosity but also contributes to broader knowledge of animal communication and sound production. Further research in this area may provide insights into the evolution and adaptation of vocalizations in various species.

Sous:
Gadyen an - (source article’s title & article’s URL)

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Syans

Teleskòp Espas Webb Obsève Nanokristal Quartz nan Atmosfè Egzoplanèt WASP-17 b

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Enpak inovasyon University of Colorado Boulder a sou ekonomi an

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Syans

Pwojè PAVER ESA a gen pou objaktif pou kreye sifas ki bon pou wout sou Lalin lan

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Syans

Teleskòp Espas Webb Obsève Nanokristal Quartz nan Atmosfè Egzoplanèt WASP-17 b

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Enpak inovasyon University of Colorado Boulder a sou ekonomi an

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Pwojè PAVER ESA a gen pou objaktif pou kreye sifas ki bon pou wout sou Lalin lan

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Efè nivo oksijèn double sou èt vivan: yon senaryo kaptivan

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè