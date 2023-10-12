Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Tanpèt Solè: Yon Menas pou Teknoloji modèn ak enfrastrikti

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 12, 2023
Tanpèt Solè: Yon Menas pou Teknoloji modèn ak enfrastrikti

Scientists have recently made a significant discovery regarding the impact of solar storms on our planet. By analyzing ancient tree rings found in the French Alps, they have identified a massive spike in radiocarbon levels that occurred 14,300 years ago. This spike was caused by the largest solar storm ever identified.

While such a solar storm happening today would have catastrophic consequences for our modern technological society, it is crucial to understand these storms for the protection of our global communications and energy infrastructure in the future. The potential outcomes of a solar storm include the wipeout of telecommunications and satellite systems, massive blackouts in electricity grids, and the cost of billions of pounds.

The collaborative research, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences, sheds light on the extreme behavior of the Sun and the risks it poses to our planet. The team of researchers from various institutions measured radiocarbon levels in ancient trees located near the banks of the Drouzet River in the Southern French Alps.

By analyzing the individual tree rings, they found an unprecedented spike in radiocarbon levels precisely 14,300 years ago. Comparing this spike with beryllium measurements in Greenland ice cores, the researchers propose that a massive solar storm caused the spike. This storm would have ejected large volumes of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

Understanding the impact of solar storms is crucial in order to better protect our global communications and energy infrastructure. By studying the past occurrences of solar storms, scientists can anticipate and develop measures to mitigate the potential damage caused by future events.

Sous: Pa bay.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Syans

Fanm prefere fòs fizik nan relasyon kout tèm, men imè afilye pou siksè alontèm.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Gid pou Wè ak Foto Eklips Solè Anilè a san danje

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

Satelit nan Lespas: Yon Menas pou Radyo Astwonomi ak Koneksyon nou ak Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Fanm prefere fòs fizik nan relasyon kout tèm, men imè afilye pou siksè alontèm.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Gid pou Wè ak Foto Eklips Solè Anilè a san danje

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Satelit nan Lespas: Yon Menas pou Radyo Astwonomi ak Koneksyon nou ak Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Fluoresans yo itilize pou mezire nivo estrès nan plant soya ki ekspoze a ozòn.

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè