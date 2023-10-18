Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Linivè a ekspansif: Yon kat sikilè revele

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 18, 2023
Linivè a ekspansif: Yon kat sikilè revele

Illustrator Pablo Carlos Budassi has created a captivating circular map that reveals the vastness of the universe. This intricate map features the solar system at its center, with the scale progressively reducing towards the outer edges to showcase the most distant and colossal structures within the observable universe sphere.

Budassi’s creation is not only visually stunning but also serves as a reminder of the awe-inspiring expanse of the cosmos. By placing the solar system at the center, the map highlights our position within the universe, allowing us to appreciate the scale and magnitude of the celestial bodies and structures beyond our own planetary neighborhood.

For those captivated by Budassi’s artistic depiction, there are additional representations of the universe available on his website. Visitors can explore other prints, posters, and products that showcase his unique artistic interpretations of the cosmos.

As we gaze upon this circular map, we are reminded of our humble place within the grand tapestry of the universe. It inspires a sense of wonder and curiosity, prompting us to explore further into the depths of outer space. In this vast expanse, countless marvels await our discovery, and Budassi’s map serves as a gateway to this cosmic voyage.

Definisyon:
– Observable universe: The region of the universe that is visible to us from Earth, limited by the speed of light and the age of the universe.
– Solar system: A system comprising a star, such as the Sun, and the planets, moons, asteroids, and comets that orbit around it.

sous:
– Information provided by Pablo Carlos Budassi.

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Syans

Twou nwa ka egziste nan pè parfe balanse, etid montre

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Yon vwayaj nan astewoyid 16 Psyche: eksplore nesans sistèm solè a

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Zo bwa Tèt Bat soti nan 50 milyon ane de sa bay nouvo insight sou Evolisyon Baton bonè

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ou rate

Syans

Twou nwa ka egziste nan pè parfe balanse, etid montre

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Yon vwayaj nan astewoyid 16 Psyche: eksplore nesans sistèm solè a

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Zo bwa Tèt Bat soti nan 50 milyon ane de sa bay nouvo insight sou Evolisyon Baton bonè

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Starfish Crown-of-Thorns jenn ka kenbe tèt ak vag chalè, ki poze yon pi gwo menas pou resif koray

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè